Edna Ellen Greer, 98, of Jefferson, formerly of Todd, passed peacefully into Heaven on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center in Jefferson.

She was born on May 28, 1922, in Ashe County, the daughter of Leonard Lee (Len) Greer and Ruth Arbella Trivette Greer. She was a member of South Fork Baptist Church of Todd.

Mrs. Greer loved her family and enjoyed viewing classic movies, gardening, canning, and was a master at creating hand-knotted canopies. She won ribbons at the Ashe County Fair for her canning and baking skills.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Jackson Greer; two daughters, Theresa Lynn Greene and Lorene Jeanette Rhymer; three brothers, Lester Marshall Greer, Melville Greer, and Bryan Greer; three sisters, Vivian Hardin, Jaqueline Mullis, and Billie Sue Svedberg; and two grandchildren, Marlene Yount and Darrell Rhymer.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a daughter, Joyce Barlow and husband Boyd of Crumpler; a son, Jack Greer and wife Linda of Stony Point; son-in-law, Dean Greene of Todd; eight grandchildren, Dwayn Rhymer and wife Sharon of Terrell, Brenda Ball and husband Gerald of Grassy Creek, Alice Bishop and husband Nathan of Salt Lake City, Utah, Susan Barlow of Crumpler, Tiffany O’Malley and husband Daniel of Rincon, Puerto Rico, Patrick Greer of Crosby, Texas, Kelly Greene of Tempe, Arizona, and Krista Greene of Hickory; nine great-grandchildren, Andy Rhymer, William Glenn, Michelle Glenn, Patrick Rhymer, Chelsea Larkin, Mary Hope Greer, Jake Greer, Jadyn Ball, and Meagan Ball; also surviving are ten great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private service for the family only will be held at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Baptist Children’s Home of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.

