Gaylon “Shorty” Harrington, 66, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born on November 24, 1954, in Alexander County, the son of the late Harvey and Maxine (Daniels) Harrington.

Shorty proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include sons, Josh Harrington and Ashley Harrington; daughter, Emily Atwood; sisters, Pat Deal, Kathy Lackey, and Barbara Gentle; and brothers, Danny Harrington, Lanny Harrrington, and Harvey Harrington, Jr.

Services will be planned at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.