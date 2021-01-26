Alexander County couple wanted in murder

UPDATE: Alexander County couple wanted by U.S. Marshals Service in murder investigation —

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for an Alexander County couple who are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Hickory.

The shooting occurred at TCS Designs, a furniture plant located at at 1851 9th Ave NE, Hickory, at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021.

The shooting was the result of a dispute between two employees of the business.

Officers located the victim, Phelifia Michele Marlow, 51, w/f, inside the business suffering from gunshot wounds. Marlow was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem for life-threatening injuries. Marlow later succumbed to her injuries.

Tangela L. Parker is now wanted for First Degree Murder for the death of Marlow. Eric Parker is wanted for Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder.

Tangela L. Parker and Eric C. Parker are both residents of Alexander County, of the Sugar Loaf Community.

In the May 22, 2019, issue of The Times, a land transfer listed their full names as Eric Carroll Parker and Tangela Louise Whisnant Parker.

Tangela and Eric Parker were last seen leaving TCS Designs in a beige 2019 Honda CRV displaying North Carolina license tag FAM-5669. The Parkers should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information reference the location of Tangela Parker or Eric Parker is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

The United States Marshals Service (USMS), Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF), is assisting in the case.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking the public’s assistance in locating Tangela Parker and Eric Parker and encourages anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call 877-WANTED2. All tips are confidential and the USMS is offering $5,000 for information provided that leads to their arrest.