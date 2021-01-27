Kathy Murphy, 63, of Olin, passed away January 27, 2021 at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born August 10, 1957, in Iredell County, to the late Lonnie Allen Anderson and Hazel Fannie Spann Anderson. Kathy worked at Walmart for 28 years.

Kathy is survived by a daughter, Suzie Murphy of the home; two brothers, Terry Anderson and James Anderson, both of Statesville; and a sister, Janet Webb of the home.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Barkers Grove Cemetery. Pastor Keith Stanley will officiate. There will be no formal visitation. Due to Covid-19, all CDC guidelines will be followed.

Memorials may be given to Barkers Grove Baptist Church, 182 Barkers Grove Road, Union Grove, NC 28689; or Boy Scouts Troop 618, 5762 Wilkesboro Highway, Union Grove, NC 28689.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Kathy Denise Murphy.