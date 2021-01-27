LEGAL NOTICES
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Lynn Alexander Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 26th day of January, 2021.
DARLEEN HAUN
63 Molasse Rd.
Hiddenite, NC 28636
executor
feb17-21p
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON VARIANCE CASE 21-3
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, February 4th, 2021, at 7pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave.) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering Variance Case 21-3. This variance request is for Lot 12 of the Harbortown subdivision.
A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.
Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator
feb3-21p
************
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Gary William Jennings, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of January, 2021.
LINDA STURGILL JENNINGS
151 Oakdale Dr.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administratrix
feb17-21p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Bobby Harris Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of January, 2021.
BOBBY RYAN LOWE
66 Tower Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
feb17-21p
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Paula Lynn Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of January, 2021.
SHAWN CLAYTON TEAGUE
46 Northwood Park
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
feb17-21-p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Belva Stowers Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of January, 2021.
PATTI ANN STOWERS
64 Erdell Ln.
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
feb17-21p
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of James Howard Kelley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of January, 2021.
CASSANDRA KELLEY RAMON
289 Watson Ave.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
feb17-21p
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE CASE #21-1
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, February 1st, 2020, at 6pm the Alexander County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing via ZOOM for the purpose of considering Conditional Use Permit Application 21-1.
Conditional Use 21-1 is for 9.78 acres owned by Harbour Town Holdings, LLC located on Heritage Farm Road and otherwise known as TaxPIN#3726-12-1030. The applicant wishes to construct townhomes on the property.
The Alexander County Commissioners may choose to either approve, deny or continue the hearing to gather more evidence if necessary.
A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave. Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.
Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator
jan27-21c
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #21-1
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, February 1st, 2020 at 6pm the Alexander County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing via ZOOM for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #21-1.
Rezoning Application #21-1 for 3.09 acres owned by Ashely Brooke Property Group LLC (Specifically Tax PIN# 3715-77-0964). The applicant, Greg Kiziah, is requesting a rezoning of the property from H-C (Highway Commercial) to RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural).
A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.
Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator
jan27-21c
************
NOTICE OF ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING
FOR FEBRUARY 1, 2021
Notice is hereby given that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners’ Meeting scheduled for February 1, 2021, at 6:00 pm in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center will be conducted remotely via Zoom.
There will be no meeting place where members of the public can be physically present. The Commissioners’ Meeting will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/alexandercountync and will also be broadcast live on WACB 860 AM. Commissioners’ Meetings are also available for public viewing on the following:
• Alexander County webpage – https://alexandercountync.gov/commissioners/
• Alexander County Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/alexandercounty/
• Government Channel – Spectrum Channel 192
• YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/alexandercountync
Citizens may submit comments for the Public Comment Period scheduled for February 1, 2021 to [email protected] by 4:00 pm on February 1st to be read aloud during the meeting.
A copy of this notice shall be placed on the door of Room 103 at the CVCC / Alexander Center and will be provided to all who receive notification of any changes in the Commissioners’ regular meeting schedule. For more information, please contact Jamie Starnes, Clerk to the Board, at (828) 632-9332 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday.
jan27-21c
************
NOTIFICATION OF DISCHARGE OF UNTREATED WASTEWATER
General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with this regulation, the following news release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county(ies):
The Town of Taylorsville experienced a discharge of untreated wastewater:
Date: 1-18-2021
Sewer System Overflow Event #: 1
Location: 393 Northwood Park
Creek, River or Tributary: Muddy Fork
River Basin: Catawba River Basin
Estimated Gallons: 14,000 Gallons
NCDEQ Notified On: 1-20-2021
For further information, please contact City Manager David Odom at 828-632-2218.
jan27-21-c
************
NOTICE OF DISCHARGE OF UNTREATED SEWAGE
General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with this regulation, the following news release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county(ies):
The Town of Taylorsville experienced a discharge of untreated wastewater:
Date: 1-21-2021
Sewer System Overflow Event #: 1
Location: Paul Payne Pump Station Force Main
Creek, River or Tributary: Glade Creek
River Basin: Catawba River Basin
Estimated Gallons: 280,000 Gallons
NCDEQ Notified On: 1-22-2021
For further information, please contact City Manager David Odom at 828-632-2218.
jan27-21c
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Emmett D. Crawford a/k/a Emmett Douglas Crawford, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before April 20, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 20th day of January, 2021.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
401 S. Tryon Street
D1050-026
Charlotte, NC 28202
Amber R. Mueggenburg, Attorney
Amber R. Mueggenburg, PLLC
Post Office Box 1268
Newton, NC 28658
executor
feb10-21c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Harold Devon Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 12th day of January, 2021.
DARRYL DEVON BOWMAN
5100 Springhaven Dr.
Conover, NC 28613
executor
feb10-21p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Fred K. Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of January, 2020.
RICKEY DALE HAMMER
21 Woodridge Drive
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
feb10-21c
************
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Eddie Eugene Suddreth, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 12th day of January, 2021.
GAIL SUDDRETH SHEW
5329 Grindstone Lane
Granite Falls, NC 28630
administratrix
feb10-21c
************
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
DISTRICT COURT DIVISION
FILE NO. 20 CvD 517
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Syble B. Sigmon, Valley Nursing Center, Lienholder, The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Assistance (Medicaid), Lienholder
TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Syble B. Sigmon, Valley Nursing Center, Lienholder, The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Assistance (Medicaid), Lienholder
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:
BEGINNING on a poplar tree in Frank Downs’ line and runs North 79° East 18 poles and 12 links to a stake; thence South 26° East 16 poles to a stake in the North margin of State Highway #90; thence South 52° West with the North margin of said highway 18 poles to a stake in the margin of said highway; thence South 70° West, with the North margin of said highway 16 poles to a stake in Frank Downs’ line; thence with said Downs’ line North 2° East 26 3/4 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 2 1/3 acres more or less.
LESS AND EXCEPT that certain 1.42 acre tract, more or less, described in a deed recorded in Book 61, Page 361, Alexander County Registry.
Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0000680, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 898 Old NC Highway 90
Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 2, 2021, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.
This day of January 11, 2021.
Hunter Frederick
Attorney for Plaintiff
600-A Centrepark Drive
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 252-8010
feb3-21-c
************
CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Waitsel Wilson Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 31st day of December, 2020.
NANCY ANN HENDREN
7018 NC Highway 16 N.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
DAVID BARNES WIKE
6971 NC Highway 16 S.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executors
feb3-21p
************
CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of David Quince Williams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 5th day of January, 2021.
DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS
1036 Liberty Grove Church Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
CATHERINE ANNE WILLIAMS
643 Crouch Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
feb3-21p
************
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Johnny Ray Punch, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 31st day of December, 2020.
MORGAN DEANNE LONG
112 Spindle Dr.
Maiden, NC 28650
administrator
jan27-21p
************
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
NOTICE
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF CURTIS WENDELL WIKE late of Alexander County, North Carolina.
This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before April 6, 2021, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 6th day of January, 2021.
Trudy W. Wike, Executrix
ESTATE OF CURTIS WENDELL WIKE
538 Rocky Face Church Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney
YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP
Post Office Drawer 2428
Hickory, NC 28603
Phone: (828) 322-4663
executor
jan27-21p