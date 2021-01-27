Two-Hour School Delay Jan. 28 By Editor | January 27, 2021 | 0 Two-Hour School Delay Jan. 28 — Alexander County Schools administration has announced a two hour delay for students and staff on Thursday, January 28, 2021. This is due to the possibility of icy road conditions. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Drone helps locate missing man January 28, 2021 | No Comments » Governor extends modified Stay At Home Order January 27, 2021 | No Comments » Alexander County couple wanted in murder January 26, 2021 | No Comments » Updates on COVID-19 cases, vaccine January 22, 2021 | No Comments » Wastewater spill causes surface water advisory January 22, 2021 | No Comments »