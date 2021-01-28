Jean H. Fox, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on Thursday, January 28, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Jean was born February 26, 1946, in Iredell County, the daughter of Mary Johnston Harrington Wike of Taylorsville and the late James Orin Harrington.

Jean was a member of Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church. She retired as Programs Director for the North Carolina Department of Corrections in 2005 after 30 years of service.

On May 1, 2005, Jean was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award by the State of North Carolina for her service. She loved her church and her church family. She loved her family unconditionally.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Allen Fox.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 55 years, Phil “Allen” Fox of the home; her son, Jeff Fox and wife Tracy of Taylorsville; grandsons, Josh Fox and wife Lorie, and Jacob Fox; great-grandson, Cameron Fox and another great-grandson due in March; and a number of other family members.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Pastor Craig Sigmon will officiate. The public may come by Adams Funeral Home between 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 to sign the register book and receive a memorial folder. There will be no public viewing to honor Jean’s wishes.

The family requests that you please apply all Covid-19 restrictions to all services.

Pallbearers include: Josh Fox, Jacob Fox, Michael Starnes, Danny Johnson, Jason Johnson, and Jim Johnston.

Honorary pallbearers include: Robert “Bobby” Johnson and Timothy Simms.

Our sincerest appreciation goes out to Pastor Craig Sigmon, The Staff of Hospice of Iredell County, especially Cassandra, Mary, Megan, and Brandi, and to Dr. Pam Sholar and her staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church, 443 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Jean H. Fox.