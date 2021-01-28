NCDOT provides update on flooded roads

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has provided an update on the roads closed due to flooding which occurred on November 12, 2020, as a result of Tropical Storm Eta. The most recent updates are in red.

Millersville Rd at NC Hwy. 16 South (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – complete, road is open

Nester Rd at Millersville Rd (total roadway washout at bridge location) – complete, road is open

Smith Grove Church Rd (total washout of 48” maintenance pipe) – complete, road is open

Macedonia Church Rd at Glade Creek (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – bid opened 12-22-2020, contract availability date 1-5-2021, preconstruction meeting completed 1-5-2021

958 Sulphur Springs Rd (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – c urrently under contract for pipe replacement , pumping water around operations and damaged culvert removal has begun

Rocky Face Church Rd at Pressley Ct (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement, completion by April 15

1069 Lackey Mountain Rd (roadway washout at 48” maintenance pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

Jud Smith Rd at Marlowe Rd (48” maintenance pipe is undermined making the road unsafe to pass; road closed and detoured) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

2535 Rocky Springs Rd (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – bid opened 12-22-2020, contract availability date 1-5-2021

Alexander Bridge #3 on Cheatham Ford Road (washed out at bridge end bent) – currently under contract for replacement

1949 Berea Church Quincy Rd (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

7858 Cheatham Ford Rd (closed at bridge pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

Hopewell Church Rd at Mill Creek (washout at bridge pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

591 Berea Church Quincy Rd (total roadway washout at 48” maintenance pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

Sloan Rd (washout of 30” maintenance pipe, roadway is undermined and unsafe to pass; road closed and detoured) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

Old Wilkesboro Rd at Jaycee Park Loop (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – utility conflict being addressed with utility contractor in order to proceed with contract pipe replacement

View a map of the closed roads with detour information at www.drivenc.gov. Be sure to search for “Alexander County” at the top of the screen and select “secondary roads” as a map pin.