Virginia Lee Davis, 71, of Hiddenite, passed away on Thursday evening, January 28, 2021.

She was born to the late James Harlan and Pearl Whitehead Miller on October 21, 1949 in Hampton, Tennessee. Virginia was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to share the memories of Mrs. Davis include her husband of 35 years, Buddy Ross Davis; two sons, John Chambers and Larry Arnett; two brothers; and two sisters.

A graveside service for Mrs. Davis will be conducted on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., in the Hiddenite Cemetery. Rev. Marvin Yarborough will be officiating.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.