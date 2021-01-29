Clarence William White Jr., 74, of Statesville, went to his forever home January 29, 2021, in the early morning with family by his side, after a hard-fought illness at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 17, 1946 to the late Clarence and Pauline White. Junior worked at Southern Furniture.

He is survived by five sisters, Wilma Dean Houston of Mooresville, Gladys Smith of Stony Point, Marie Marusak, Hazel Fox, and Mary Goforth of Statesville; and two step-daughters, Sandy Gregory and Kathy Fox of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Bethel UMC. Rev. Ronald Setzer will officiate. The body will lie-in-state Monday, February 1, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Due to Covid 19, we ask that all follow CDC guidelines.

Memorials may be given to Bethel UMC Cemetery Fund, 168 Lookout Dam Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

