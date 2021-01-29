Jake Roy Hamby Jr.
Jake Roy Hamby Jr., 74, went to his heavenly home January 29, 2021.
He was born to the late Jake Sr. and Ruth Minton Hamby. Jake was a member at Harmony Baptist Church in Millers Creek, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for 47 years.
Jake worked for Coca-Cola and later worked for Jeld-Wen as a molder operator. Most of all, he enjoyed his grandkids, collecting knives, and wood working with his hands.
He was preceded in death by a baby sister, Ruby.
Those left to cherish the memories of Jake include his spouse of 54 years, Laura Dyson Hamby; three children: son, Doug Hamby (Delane), son, Ricky Hamby (Monica), and daughter, Kimberly Bumgarner (Matthew). He leaves behind three siblings: sister, Linda Cook (John), sister, Inez Hincher (Billy), and a brother, Steve Hamby. Four grandchildren survive him: Tyler Cline, and Riley, Lillian and Lucas Hamby.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Liledoun Cemetery, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Tanner Mundy, Rev. Troy Behrens, Rev. Dennis Chapman, and Rev. Tony Dyson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International @ PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.
Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.