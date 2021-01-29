Jake Roy Hamby Jr., 74, went to his heavenly home January 29, 2021.

He was born to the late Jake Sr. and Ruth Minton Hamby. Jake was a member at Harmony Baptist Church in Millers Creek, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for 47 years.

Jake worked for Coca-Cola and later worked for Jeld-Wen as a molder operator. Most of all, he enjoyed his grandkids, collecting knives, and wood working with his hands.

He was preceded in death by a baby sister, Ruby.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jake include his spouse of 54 years, Laura Dyson Hamby; three children: son, Doug Hamby (Delane), son, Ricky Hamby (Monica), and daughter, Kimberly Bumgarner (Matthew). He leaves behind three siblings: sister, Linda Cook (John), sister, Inez Hincher (Billy), and a brother, Steve Hamby. Four grandchildren survive him: Tyler Cline, and Riley, Lillian and Lucas Hamby.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Liledoun Cemetery, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Tanner Mundy, Rev. Troy Behrens, Rev. Dennis Chapman, and Rev. Tony Dyson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International @ PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.