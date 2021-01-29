Jennis McAuther “Fireball” Mitchell, 78, of Hiddenite, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Born July 1, 1942 to the late James Auther and Agnes Benge Mitchell, Jennis was of the Baptist faith and attended Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Jennis went to Hiddenite School, and he later graduated from Mitchell College. He upholstered, prior to retiring after 27 years from CommScope in Claremont as a fiber support operator. Jennis served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Jennis loved yard work, gardening, deer hunting, his flowers, and raising his white doves.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Melinda Kay Barker of 52 years; a sister, Caroline Agnes Mitchell; and a brother, Kenny Mitchell of Hiddenite.

The loved ones left to cherish the memories of Fireball include his wife, Ellen Johnson Durmire Mitchell; a daughter, Tanya Mitchell; a son, Shawn William Mitchell of Hiddenite; granddaughter, Kayla Sigmon of Chapel Hill; a brother, Jay (Jearlean) Mitchell of Hiddenite; a sister, Joyce (Norman) Simpers of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Jennis will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Monday, February 1, 2021, Tuesday, February 2, 2021, and Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Also, Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel, at 3 p.m., with Rev. Neil George, Rev. Steve Dagenhart, Rev. Paul Fox, and Rev. Greg Davidson. Graveside to follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery with military honors provided by DAV Chapters 84 & 86.

Pallbearers will be: Jeff, Jerry and Dale Mitchell, Dalton Durmire, Devin Durmire, and Brian Dejarnette. Singing will be done by The John Lancaster Family.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Covid-19 restrictions will apply.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.