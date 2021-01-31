Wilma Jean Jarvis Price, 81, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born August 12, 1939, in Wilkes County, to the late Hayes Warner Jarvis and Mozell J. Reavis Current. Wilma retired from Intercraft Industries and was a member of Front Street Baptist Church.

Wilma is survived by a sister, Grace J. Kennedy of Statesville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

