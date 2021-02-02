Beverly “Jean” Pritchard, 75, of Hiddenite, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Davis Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Jean was born March 22, 1945, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Johnnie William Hepler and Margie Childers Hepler.

She was a homemaker and a member of Liberty United Methodist Church in Hiddenite. She enjoyed working in flowers, taking pictures, and loved her church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jean always enjoyed traveling and family gatherings.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia “Ginger” Dare Hendren.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 59 years, Jerry O. Pritchard of the home; daughter, Charlotte Pritchard Gryder of Hiddenite; son, William Keith Pritchard of Hiddenite; grandchildren, Daniel Gryder (Crystal) of Hiddenite, Johnnie Gryder (Mary) of Youngsville, and Brian Keith Pritchard of Hiddenite; great-grandchildren, Luke, Lily and Levi Gryder, all of Hiddenite, and Olivia, Logan and Noah Gryder, all of Youngsville; and numerous other family members and friends.

Friends and family may come by Adams Funeral Home from Noon until 5 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021 to pay their respects.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please apply all Covid-19 restrictions to all services.

Memorials may be made to: Liberty United Methodist Church, 1210 Liberty Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Beverly “Jean” Pritchard.