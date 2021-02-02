Katherine Wike Chapman, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Iredell Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Katherine was born February 24, 1952, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Waitsel Wike and Ruth Barnes Wike.

She had worked as a sewer for several furniture manufacturers, a seamstress for friends and family, and also owned Country Corner Restaurant for several years. She was a faithful member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. She loved being called Nana by her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing and working in her flowers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 27 years, Keith Chapman of the home; daughter, Andrea Sherrill (Bryan) of Statesville; sons, Stephen Walker (Misty) of Taylorsville, and Chris Chapman (Bambi) of Stony Point; grandchildren, Cohen, Kingston and Widelin Sherrill, Rylee Gunter, Lucinda Walker, and Tyler Chapman; sisters, Nancy Hendren (Danny) and Leigh Milstead (Richard); brothers, Steve Wike (Suzan) and David Wike; sister-in-law, Donna Cockrell (Chad); brother-in-law, Dennis Chapman (Vickie); and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 5, 2021 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mitch King will officiate. The public may come by Adams Funeral Home between 2-5 p.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021 to sign the register book and receive a memorial folder. There will be no public viewing to honor Katherine’s wishes.

Please apply all Covid-19 restrictions to all services.

Memorials may be made to: Gideon’s International Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Katherine Wike Chapman.