William Micheal “Wolfie” Gentle, 70, passed away at his home on Tuesday evening, February 2, 2021.

Micheal was born on October 12, 1950, in Alexander County, to the late William Thomas and Vivian Chapman Gentle.

In addition to his parents, Micheal was preceded in death by his brother, Garry Gentle, and his nephew, Derek Gentle.

Micheal was a member of Mt. Ridge Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School. He also enjoyed playing golf, hunting, riding his tractor, spending time talking with people, but most of all, he loved his girls and goddaughters.

Those left to cherish the memories of Micheal include his wife of 31 years, Nancy Ann Pennell Gentle; nephew, Kevin Gentle (Dana); great-niece, Alexandera Gentle; goddaughters, Kenly and Macey Pennell; sister-in- law, Barbara Gentle; along with a number of special nieces and nephews.

A register book will be available for the public to sign at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, February 4, 2021 and on Friday the 5th, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

A private graveside service for Mr. Gentle will be conducted in the Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Adams and Rev. Jeff Chapman will officiate.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County @ 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

