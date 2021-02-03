************

Sipe Wholesale Co.

New hardware items; also, electrical, plumbing, insulation, plywood, power tools, bath tubs & vinyl floor covering. Moderate Prices. Phone 632-4881.

************

The Taylorsville Times

SUBSCRIPTION RATES

Print & On-line Editions

(Payable in Advance)

In Alexander County

Six Months …………… $21.40

One Year……………….. $34.24

24 Months……………… $63.13

Out of County Rates (U.S.)

Six Months…………… $29.96

One Year………………… $52.43

College (8 months)…. $35.52

On-line…………………….$27.82

www.taylorsvilletimes.com or 828-632-2532

Classified Advertising

10 Point Type…….$6 per week

(4 weeks or longer)……..$5 per week

up to 30 words, then 8 cents per word

************

PRESSURE WASHING – Mobile homes: singlewide $125, doublewide $150. Houses, decks, piers, concrete. Also will do gutter cleaning. FREE ESTIMATES. 828-632-4210.

************

JOHNSON EXTERMINATING, LLC

828-632-4537

Locally owned & operated since 1960. Complete Termite and Pest Control Service with approved chemicals. Inspection and wood destroying reports. Moisture control and small repairs. We appreciate serving you.

David J. Johnson

Owner & Licensee

NC License #118PW

************

PAYING TOP CASH PRICES$

$200 – $500 Paid for your junkers, clunkers, crashed, smashed, ugly, disabled, or unwanted vehicles. Call 828-228-9165.

************

PAYING TOP DOLLAR – Will buy junk cars, trucks & vans. Also, misc. scrap metal including, but not limited to, old appliances. Also will do clean-outs of any kind. INSURED. Call 704-421-1371 or 980-616-8643.

************

RECTOR’S CONCRETE & GRADING – Need concrete? Driveways, Carports, Basements, Patios, Sidewalks, Curb & Gutter, Concrete Restoration, Gravel & Dirt Hauling, Backhoe & Bobcat. FULLY INSURED. FREE ESTIMATES. Celebrating 25 Years serving the unifour area. Call 828-312-1247.

************

DOWNSOUTH HANDYMAN – Painting, carpentry, maintenance, power washing, senior discount, 28 years experience. Glenn Weatherly, Sr. 828-221-9095. All work guaranteed.

************

FINAL EXPENSE INSURANCE for customers who are between the ages of 50 to 80 and want to provide for costs commonly associated with final expenses. Simplified underwriting. Guaranteed level premium payments. Fixed death benefit of $10,000. Contact Eric for your FREE quote at 704-890-3762 or [email protected]

************

HOSPITAL INCOME POLICY to help offset expenses such as deductibles, co-pays, transportation costs, and child care not covered by health insurance when a person is hospitalized, needs outpatient surgery, or needs emergency treatment due to accidental injury thru age 64. Contact Eric for your FREE quote at 704-890-3762 or [email protected]