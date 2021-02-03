LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Edith Irene Maynor Elder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of November, 2020.

GHENOA FLO ELDER

292 Liberty Lane

P.O. Box 1033

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

feb24-21-p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Retta Sharpe Benfield, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of February, 2021.

NADINE BENFIELD CHAPMAN

440 Scenic Trail

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

feb24-21p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Murray C. Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2020.

BRENDA PRICE WALKER, by MELISSA ALLEN PIERCE, POA

1707 Midway Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

administratrix

feb24-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of James Carl Picha, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2021.

RHONDA HOLMAN

1025 Antioch Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

feb24-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jeanne Patterson Cockrell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of January, 2021.

WILLIAM DAVIS COCKRELL

208 Pine Valley Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

feb24-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Jill Herman Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2021.

JUSTIN CRAIG CHILDERS

585 Childers Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb24-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Lynn Alexander Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of January, 2021.

DARLEEN HAUN

63 Molasse Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

feb17-21p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON VARIANCE CASE 21-3

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, February 4th, 2021, at 7pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave.) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering Variance Case 21-3. This variance request is for Lot 12 of the Harbortown subdivision.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

feb3-21p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Gary William Jennings, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of January, 2021.

LINDA STURGILL JENNINGS

151 Oakdale Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

feb17-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Bobby Harris Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of January, 2021.

BOBBY RYAN LOWE

66 Tower Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb17-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Paula Lynn Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of January, 2021.

SHAWN CLAYTON TEAGUE

46 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb17-21-p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Belva Stowers Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of January, 2021.

PATTI ANN STOWERS

64 Erdell Ln.

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

feb17-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of James Howard Kelley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of January, 2021.

CASSANDRA KELLEY RAMON

289 Watson Ave.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb17-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Emmett D. Crawford a/k/a Emmett Douglas Crawford, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before April 20, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of January, 2021.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

401 S. Tryon Street

D1050-026

Charlotte, NC 28202

Amber R. Mueggenburg, Attorney

Amber R. Mueggenburg, PLLC

Post Office Box 1268

Newton, NC 28658

executor

feb10-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Harold Devon Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2021.

DARRYL DEVON BOWMAN

5100 Springhaven Dr.

Conover, NC 28613

executor

feb10-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Fred K. Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of January, 2020.

RICKEY DALE HAMMER

21 Woodridge Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb10-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Eddie Eugene Suddreth, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2021.

GAIL SUDDRETH SHEW

5329 Grindstone Lane

Granite Falls, NC 28630

administratrix

feb10-21c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 20 CvD 517

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Syble B. Sigmon, Valley Nursing Center, Lienholder, The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Assistance (Medicaid), Lienholder

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Syble B. Sigmon, Valley Nursing Center, Lienholder, The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Assistance (Medicaid), Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on a poplar tree in Frank Downs’ line and runs North 79° East 18 poles and 12 links to a stake; thence South 26° East 16 poles to a stake in the North margin of State Highway #90; thence South 52° West with the North margin of said highway 18 poles to a stake in the margin of said highway; thence South 70° West, with the North margin of said highway 16 poles to a stake in Frank Downs’ line; thence with said Downs’ line North 2° East 26 3/4 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 2 1/3 acres more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT that certain 1.42 acre tract, more or less, described in a deed recorded in Book 61, Page 361, Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0000680, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 898 Old NC Highway 90

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 2, 2021, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of January 11, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

feb3-21-c

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Waitsel Wilson Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of December, 2020.

NANCY ANN HENDREN

7018 NC Highway 16 N.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

DAVID BARNES WIKE

6971 NC Highway 16 S.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executors

feb3-21p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of David Quince Williams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of January, 2021.

DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS

1036 Liberty Grove Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

CATHERINE ANNE WILLIAMS

643 Crouch Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb3-21p