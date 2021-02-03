Monte Dale Sharpe, 71, of Hiddenite, ascended to meet his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Monte was born on April 1, 1949, in Stony Point, to Gilbert and Nellie Sharpe. After high school in Stony Point, Monte studied history and divinity and graduated from Brevard College and James Madison University. He later attended Appalachian State University, where he studied dramatic arts and spent several years performing in the outdoor historical drama Horn in the West.

After retiring in 2014 from his role as cabinetry specialist at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Salisbury, Monte returned to his homeplace in Hiddenite, where he lived surrounded by the family and countryside he so dearly loved. Monte’s lifelong passions were his faith, music, and the written word. He leaves behind a body of poetry and music which will be preserved at the Alexander County Library.

Monte is survived by his loving son, Aaron Bradley, daughter-in-law, Angela, of China Grove, and grandchildren, Andrew Sharpe, and Joshua and Joseph Hawk; his parents, Gilbert Ray and Nellie Looper Sharpe of Hiddenite; his sister, Donna ‘Sharon’ Sipe, and brother-in-law, Earl Sipe of Newton; nieces, Kimberly (Charlie) Lancaster of Maiden, and Kristen (Carlos) Maristany of Conover; grand-nephews, Aidan Palmer and Kai Maristany; grand-nieces, Addison Palmer and Carleigh Lancaster; as well as numerous cousins in Alexander County.

Monte will be warmly remembered by his family and the many friends he made living and working in Nashville, Boone, and Salisbury.

Visitation will be at Adams Funeral Home, 307 Main Avenue Drive, Taylorsville, on Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 12:30 until 2 p.m., to be followed by a graveside service at South River United Methodist Church, 2540 Cheatham Ford Road, Hiddenite, at 3 p.m.

Ronnie Sharpe, Gary Sprinkle, Audie Sprinkle, Andrew Sharpe, Joseph Hawk, and Rodney Fortner will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South River United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, care of Gilbert Sharpe, 1900 Cheatham Ford Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

