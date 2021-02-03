Sidney Vearl McCoy Sr., 77, passed away February 3, 2021 after a short illness at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 12, 1943 to the late Robert McKlinney and Victoria Belle Hammonds McCoy. Sidney attended Bethlehem Baptist Church, enjoyed playing cards, trading guns, going to turkey shoots, coon hunting, and selling at the flea market. Sidney was a veteran of the United States Army.

Those preceding him in death, along with his parents, include a sister, Lucille Delow; a brother, Bluford McCoy; a sister, Janie Carty; a brother, Ben McCoy; and a brother, Freddie McCoy.

Those left to cherish the memories of Sidney include his spouse of 56 years, Katherine Steffey McCoy; a son, Sidney McCoy II (Dawn); a daughter, Tammy Benfield (Shane); sisters, Rethia McCoy, Eula Butz, Maxie Corks, and Claris Stark; grandchildren, Sidney McCoy III (Jennifer), Ashleigh Waugh (Cameron), Tyler Benfield, Brandon, Isaac, and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Mason Waugh, Brealyn McCoy, and Ainsley Waugh.

A graveside service will be held for Sidney on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with Rev. Lot and Pastor Dean C. Chambers officiating. Military honors will be provided by the active military and DAV Ch. 84 and Ch. 86.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church at 7500 NC Hwy 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

