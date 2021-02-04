Gerald “Jerry” Eli Richards, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Iredell Hospital after a brief illness with Covid.

He was born on August 16, 1951, in Michigan, to the late Charles and Dorothy Knapp Richards. During his career, Jerry worked as a machinist for Clark Hurth in Buchanan, Michigan and followed the company to North Carolina.

He enjoyed wood working and could build anything. His passion was making cornhole boards and he loved to play, especially with the boys. It was an extreme competition between them all.

Jerry loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, canning, coin collecting, and was a big NASCAR collector.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Pete Richards (Terry) and Charley Richards; sisters, Pat Kosch and Charlene Martin (Charley); and nieces, Renee Kosch and Jan Heiby.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Dianna Lynn Rose Richards; sons, Eli Richards (Lisa), Lynn Richards (Stephanie), Aaron Richards (Tasha), and Dustin Richards (Melissa); grandchildren, Dillon and fiancée Diana, Emilee, Nate, Jeremiah, Rebecca, and Katelyn; brothers, Joe Richards (Denise) and Bill Richards (Karen); sisters, Fran Casola (Marty) and Catie Collett (Johnny); sister-in-law, Karen Richards; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend who was like a son and brother to the family, Eric Jennings.

A private memorial service to celebrate the life of Jerry will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel at Alexander Funeral Service with Rev. Paul Schronce officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.