John Thomas Culver, Sr., 68, of Stony Point, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

John was born December 17, 1952 in Great Capanon, West Virginia.

He was a US Army veteran, and was of the Christian faith. He was a painter by trade. John was the best husband in the world and was his wife’s rock. He also enjoyed fishing.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by great-grandchild, Justin Michael Montgomery.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Cecilia Hammond Culver of the home; daughter, Tanya Culver Duhart and husband, Milton of Orlando, Florida; sons, Wayne Montgomery of Union Grove, and John Thomas Culver, Jr. of Orlando, Florida; step-daughter, Susan Montgomery of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Brandon Morse, Teddy Mack, Whitney Duhart, and Tyler Wayne James Montgomery; step-grandchildren, Brianna Montgomery and Andrea Rose Montgomery; six great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; five sisters; two brothers; and very respected friends, Victoria Hager and Austin Moose.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

