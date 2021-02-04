Virginia Gentry Fortner, of Kannapolis, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

She was born March 6, 1925, in Roxboro, the daughter of the late William Henry Gentry and Lelia Chandler Gentry.

She attended Person County schools and received a RN Degree from the NC Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. Virginia was a homemaker and dedicated wife, loved sewing and crafting and her garden of beautiful flowers, and her family.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Enochville and Blanche Sellers Sunday school class.

We would like to express our gratitude to all of her caregivers, especially Arlene Cobler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Leslie Fortner; brothers, Dr. Harold Gentry, Rev. Walter Gentry, Lamberth Gentry, Dr. Ivey Gentry, and Berley Gentry; sisters, Esther Snipes, Marie Ellis, Irene Bowes, and Elsie Britt; and son-in-law, Grady Childers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a son, William Fortner, Jr. (Andrea) of Charlotte; three daughters, Janice Childers of Mt. Holly, Linda Dudley (Terry) of Kannapolis, and Leslie Mesimer (Doug) of Duncan, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery, in Alexander County, with Pastor Lewis Whittington officiating.

Her pallbearers will be: Chris Childers, Tanner Childers, Cory Dudley, Chad Fortner, Brent Fortner, and Will Mesimer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to First Baptist Church of Enochville.

Condolence may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

