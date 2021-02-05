Heavy snow, sleet possible Sat. night

WINTRY PRECIPITATION LIKELY RETURNING SATURDAY NIGHT TO THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS AND VICINITY —

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Alexander and surrounding counties Saturday night, Feb. 6, and Sunday morning, Feb. 7.

A frontal system moving along the Southeast coast will lead to the development of precipitation over the southern Appalachians late Saturday into Sunday. Accumulating snow and sleet will impact travel from far northeast Georgia, across the southern Appalachians, into the northwest North Carolina Piedmont.

* WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING *

* WHAT…Heavy snow and sleet possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches in lower elevations, and 3 to 6 inches on higher ridges.

* WHERE…Alexander and Catawba Counties, along with eastern portions of Caldwell, Burke and McDowell counties.

* WHEN…From Saturday evening through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp.

Detailed Forecast

Friday night:

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday:

Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night:

A chance of rain before 11pm, then rain and snow likely between 11pm and 2am, then snow likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday:

A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 8am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 49. Light north wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night:

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday:

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.