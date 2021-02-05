Lorraine Minnie Baldwin Campbell, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Trinity Ridge in Catawba County.

She was born on January 12, 1943 the daughter of the late Jessie Clyde and Thelma Combs Baldwin. Before retirement, Lorraine worked in the Deli Department at Food Lion in Taylorsville for 15 years. She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church, where she loved teaching Sunday School.

She was an excellent cook and never wanted anyone to go unfed, including pets. Lorraine was strong, caring, kind, and had a smile that would light up the room. She loved to laugh and always kept a positive attitude towards everyone, always giving them a chance. Even if you did not know her somehow, she always knew you for years. She will be greatly missed but will forever be in our hearts.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harry Dillard Campbell, son, Sidney Campbell, and three brothers.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Doug Campbell (Sharon) and Raymond Campbell of Taylorsville; daughter, Amanda Ventura (Anthony) of Bethlehem; sisters, Eula Gibson of Pennsauken, New Jersey, and Omagay Kennedy of Oakridge, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kayleigh Sheehy (Ben), Nathan Campbell (Beckey), Paula Campbell, Anna Ventura, and Anthony Joseph (AJ) Ventura; a number of great-grandchildren with one on the way; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Karen Pearson and Paula Shelton.

A viewing will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m., where you can come by and sign the book, get a memorial folder, and see Lorraine. The family will have a funeral service on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Reformation Lutheran Church with Pastor Craig Sigmon officiating. Burial will follow at Taylorsville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Reformation Lutheran Church at 443 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

