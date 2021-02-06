Archel “Arbutus” Wagoner Bard, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her residence. She was tough and fought the battle hard, but has won the victory and is forever with her Lord & Savior and the love of her life for 70 years, George Carl Bard.

Arbutus was born on April 18, 1932, in Wilkes County, and was a faithful member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church for over 70 years. She loved the old-time gospel music, playing the guitar, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Arbutus was also a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for everyone.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Steve Bard, and daughter, Carlene Blackburn.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter-in-law, Kay Bard of Linwood; son-in-law, Scott Blackburn of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Steven Bard (fiancée Brittany) of Salisbury, Jason Bard (Cindy) of Rockwell, and Daniel Blackburn of Bethlehem; nine great-grandchildren; and special friend, Kathleen Karriker.

The family would like to say a special thank you to her caregivers, Debra Mays and Retha Benfield.

Arbutus will lie-in-state on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Alexander Funeral Service from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Taylorsville City Cemetery with Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Mark Marshall officiating.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Alexander at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

