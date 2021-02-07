Samuel Wayne Fowler, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Samuel was born Sunday, October 10, 1948 to the late Mary Moretz Fowler Williamson.

In addition to his mother, Samuel was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Marie Hunt Fowler; a son, David Fowler; and a sister, Penny Styers.

Samuel is survived by a daughter, Angela “Angie” Cook of the home; three sisters, Kathy Myers of Taylorsville, Wanda Chapman of Statesville, and Gloria Brooks of Tennessee; two granddaughters, Renae Sweeney and husband Joe, and Kelly Cook and fiancé Robert Goins, all of Taylorsville; and three great-grandsons, Luchas, Grayson, and David.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Millersville Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Bill Orren and Rev. Eddie Jolly will officiate. The body will lie in state from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m., prior to the service, at Millersville Baptist Church.

Memorials may be given to Millersville Baptist Church, 130 Millersville Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Samuel Wayne Fowler.