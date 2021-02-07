William “Billy” Anthony Carpenter, 43, of Hiddenite, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

He was born on May 17, 1977 to Bonnie Cremen Carpenter in Stratford, New Jersey. Billy was of the Christian faith, enjoyed lifting weights, loved his kids, and considered himself a “Mommy’s boy.”

Preceding Billy in death include one aunt, Tyine, and two uncles, Joe and Tommy.

In addition to his mother, Billy is leaving behind his children, son, Angelo “Nico” Carpenter Vasso, daughter, Giana Carpenter, son, Gabriel Sincere Carpenter, and stepdaughter, Valentina Cortes; girlfriend, Jenny Anderson; a brother, Duane “Twin” Carpenter; three sisters, Shawn Sullivan (Billy Minter), Joy Merrill (Bill), and Scarlet Carpenter (Stephen Hosier); nieces and nephews, Eric and Emily Merrill, Gregory and Amy Mack, Roger Minter, and Anthony and Stephen Hosier; and aunt, Carole Kuhner.

A memorial service for Billy will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service. Rev. Curtis White will be officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.