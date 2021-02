Alvine “Wazzy” Edward Morgan, 60, of Stony Point, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at home.

He was born November 14, 1960, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Raymond Morgan and Evelyn Lenora McDonald Morgan. Wazzy was a construction worker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Morgan, and a sister, Yvonne “Peanut” Morgan.

He is survived by a daughter, Drew Stansel of the home; two brothers, Michael Morgan and wife Carolyn, and Raymond Stacey Morgan Jr.; and two sisters, Lisa Morgan, and Tammy Mahala and husband Mark, all of Stony Point.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. Pastor Isaac Pettis will officiate.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Alvine Edward Morgan.