COVID-19 update

Alexander County has a cumulative total of 3,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services online dashboard. On February 9, 2021, the Alexander County Health Department reported there have been 73 deaths associated with the virus.

The state dashboard shows that Alexander County has had 267 cases in the last 14 days, as of February 9, with 136 of those cases in the last seven days. The county’s current test positivity rate is 10.1 percent, while the state’s rate is 8.6 percent. As of February 1, Alexander County was downgraded to an “orange” county from a “red” county in the state’s County Alert System, for “substantial” community spread.

Vaccinations are continuing for first and second doses; however, vaccine supply for first doses remains limited. Staff continues to schedule appointments with those on the waiting list in Groups 1 and 2 (health care and ages 65+) in the order in which their information was received. To submit your information, visit www.alexandercountync.gov/covid to complete the online form or call the vaccine hotline at (828) 352-7724.