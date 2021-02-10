Richard Warren By Editor | February 10, 2021 | 0 Richard Warren, 68, of Stony Point, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Chapman Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Samuel Wayne Fowler February 7, 2021 | No Comments » William “Billy” Anthony Carpenter February 7, 2021 | No Comments » Brenda Millsaps Harris February 7, 2021 | No Comments » Archel “Arbutus” Wagoner Bard February 6, 2021 | No Comments » Randolph “Randy” Newton Hayes February 5, 2021 | No Comments »