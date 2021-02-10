| logout
Silver Alert issued for Stony Point man
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Ted Stokes Sr., of 4901 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, and his granddaughter Azaria Shariel Stokes. A missing person report has been filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ted Stokes Sr., is 84 Years old, 5’6” inches tall, approximately 150 pounds. Stokes usually wears a button up shirt with Tan pants. Azaria Shariel Stokes is 10 years old. She is wearing a White and Green Shirt, Blue Jeans, White Socks and Green Shoes. She is approximately 90 pounds.
They were last seen today, Feb. 10, 2021, at approximately 11:00 am in Lowell, North Carolina.
Stokes was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry, Gold in color with a North Carolina Registration Plate of PDS-7634.
Ted Stokes has mental health issues dealing with memory according to his family. Azaria Stokes has been diagnosed with Autism, according to the family.
