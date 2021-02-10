Silver Alert issued for Stony Point man

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Ted Stokes Sr., of 4901 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, and his granddaughter Azaria Shariel Stokes. A missing person report has been filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

