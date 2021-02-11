Drive-thru vaccine clinic is Saturday

Alexander County Health Department provides update on COVID-19, vaccine distribution

Iredell Health System taking appointments for drive-thru clinic on Saturday

The Alexander County Health Department reported Feb. 11, 2021, that there are currently 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and sadly, there have been 76 deaths associated with the virus. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Alexander County has a cumulative total of 3,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Alexander County has been downgraded to an “orange” county for substantial community spread in the state’s County Alert System. As of February 11, Alexander County’s COVID-19 positive test rate is 11 percent while the state rate is 5.9 percent.

The health department has administered approximately 4,000 vaccinations, which includes first and second doses. The county received 300 first doses of vaccine this week and is scheduled to receive 300 first doses next week. Staff continues to schedule appointments as supply allows in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers and those ages 65+.

On Wednesday, February 10, Governor Cooper announced that the state will move to Group 3 on February 24, beginning with school and child care staff. On March 10, additional essential workers in Group 3 will be included in the vaccine distribution plan.

Because many people have already received the vaccine in other locations, the health department requests those who submitted their contact information on January 20 or earlier to resubmit their information if a vaccination is still needed. Citizens can call the hotline at 828-352-7724 or use the online form at alexandercountync.gov/covid.

Iredell Health System and Family Care Center of Taylorsville are conducting a drive-thru vaccination clinic this Saturday, February 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. This drive-thru clinic is by appointment only. If you are in health care or are age 65+, you can register at fcctaylorsville.com.

The county is also working with Peoples Drug Store to conduct a drive-thru clinic near the end of February.

As the state’s distribution plan progresses, four local pharmacies will also be providing vaccinations: Office Practice of Pharmacy, Peoples Drug, Town & Country Drugs, and Walmart. Currently, no timeline has been provided by the state as to when these pharmacies will receive the vaccine.

Alexander County Government continues to urge citizens to practice the 3 Ws: wear a mask, wait at least six feet apart, and wash their hands often.

Learn more about your vaccine group, vaccination locations, and more at yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.