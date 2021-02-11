Hubert “Skip” Eugene Frye, 63, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021.

He was born Sunday, April 14, 1957, in Iredell County, to the late Herbert Hoover Frye and Bertha Mae Queen Frye.

Skip is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Pence Frye of the home; a son, Casey Wilson Frye of Statesville; and a daughter, Ashley Brooke Frye of High Point.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at South River Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the South River Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 15, 2021 at the church. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to South River Baptist Church, 2659 S. Chipley Ford Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Hubert Eugene Frye.