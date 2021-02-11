Judith Ann Yount Rao, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her home.

Judith was born August 1, 1942, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Fabian Sidney Yount and Nadine Miller Yount.

She had worked with the Social Security Administration as a government civil servant, before retiring, and was an active member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Hickory and was the great-granddaughter of one of the founding families of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed scrap booking and was a crafter. She also loved to read and travel. She was a member of the Red Hat Club, Topps Club, and an active volunteer of the Senior Center. She was a person full of life.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore Rao, and sibling, Fabian Stephen Yount (Elaine).

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Shera D. McDaniel (Joseph Scott) of Knightdale; her son, Sean A. Smail of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Vincent and Devon McDaniel, and Ian Smail; sisters, Mary Miraglia (Richard) of Pennsylvania, and Kathleen Yount Rhea (Tom); and brothers, Geoff Yount (Joan) of the Bethlehem Community, and James David Yount, Sr. (Shirley) of Hamptonville, Virginia.

The family will receive friends, from 1 – 1:45 p.m., on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Mt. Olive Heritage Hall in Hickory with a graveside service to follow, at 2 p.m., in the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Ryan Ray and Vicar Denise Henry will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Judith Ann Yount Rao.