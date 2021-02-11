Oscar “Allan” Pruitt, 77, passed away peacefully February 11, 2021.

He was born October 9, 1943 to the late Lloyd Pruitt and Essie McMillian Gowan. Allan enjoyed reading his Bible, going to church, collecting classic model cars, he sponsored prisoners, but, most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse of 33 years, Rosann Jenkins Pruitt, and an infant son, Gregory Pruitt.

Those left to cherish his memories are four children, Angie Hinson (Tony), Andy Pruitt (Rhonda), Anthony Pruitt, and Amy Mitchell (Michael); a brother, Frank Pruitt; a sister, Ginny Stikeleather (Danny); grandkids, T.J. Sweet (Ashley), Brandon Sweet (Raney), Jordan Sweet (Amber), Ashyln Sweet, Karen Cantrell (Brooke), Martha Lane (Joshua), Hannah Alley, Faith Alley, Emily Mitchell, and Caroline Mitchell; six great-grandchildren; two nieces; six nephews; and a number of special friends.

A book will be available to sign for the week of February 15-19, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Alexander Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Pastor Randy Addison will be officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church at PO Box 305, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Glen A. Kiser Hospice at 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.