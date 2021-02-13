Elizabeth Hayes Herman, 75, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2021.

She was born to the late Cameron “Cam” and Rhoda Anderson Hayes on March 22, 1945. She attended several churches including St. John Baptist Church, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and Little River Baptist Church. During her working career, she spent many years at Schneider Mills and Joan Fabrics as a weaver. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda DeCoteau.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Elizabeth include a spouse of 23 years, “Buck” Herman; three children, Angie Hayes, Cindy Benfield (Terry), and Jeffrey Griffin (Agnes); and three grandchildren, Kayla Benfield, Lindsey Benfield, and Jeffrey Cameron Griffin Jr. Also, a niece Trish Earp, and a nephew, Thomas DeCoteau, survive her.

Mrs. Elizabeth will lie-in-state on Monday, February 15, 2021, from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday, February 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. A service will be held Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Mark Robinette officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care at 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson, NC 28638.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

