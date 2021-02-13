Hurshel Charlie Teague, 90, is dancing with Jesus. He passed away February 13, 2021.

He was born to the late Espie and Robert Teague. Hurshel left his footprint in many people’s life, always putting others before himself. He was a member at Fellowship Advent Christian Church, a county commissioner for a four-year term, and an avid Republican.

He was co-owner and founder of Clayton Marcus Furniture Company and could design and build anything he set his mind to. He helped in building and designing the Bethlehem Star, for his community, and horses were a major part of his life as well. Most of all, he was a wonderful family man who loved his wife and children.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Gene Teague.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Jones Teague; son, Rodney Teague (Debbie); daughter, Scottie T. Nichols; four grandchildren, Kellie Dipaola (Mike), Henry Teague (Heather), Cody Adcock (Rosie), and Charlie Brandshaw (Josh); and ten great-grandchildren, with the eleventh on the way.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Fellowship Advent Christian Church with Pastor Dave Ross officiating. Burial will also follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fellowship Advent Christian Church at 885 Icard Ridge Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

