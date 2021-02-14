Justin Hayward Parker, 45, of Ferguson, went to his Heaven on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was born Saturday, November 29, 1975, in Salt Lake County, Utah, to Billy Joe Parker and the late Mary Jane Eby Parker.

Justin is survived by his wife, Robin Marie Gray Parker of the home; his father, Billy Joe Parker and step-mother Loyal of Damacus, Virginia; three sons, Austin Parker of Maiden, Nathaniel Jolley and fiancée Melanie of Taylorsville, and Skyler Parker of the home; a daughter, Ashlyn Parker of Maiden; half brother, Jason Lomax of Salt Lake City, Utah; three step-brothers, Chris, David and Anthony Dillow; a granddaughter, Arya Jolley; and several aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Stony Point Cemetery. Billy Parker will officiate. There will be no formal visitation. All CDC guidelines for Covid-19 will be strictly followed.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Justin Hayward Parker.