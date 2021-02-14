Navada Cecile Cashion Douglas, 92, of Stony Point, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born Wednesday, July 11, 1928, in Iredell County, to the late John Barsabus Cashion and Ella Mae Stewart Cashion. She retired after 31 years as a clerk for the Post Office and rural mail carrier. She was a charter member of Temple Baptist Church, chairperson for preparing meals for the bereaved, and coordinated church and social events.

In addition to her parents, Navada was preceded in death by her husband, Willis “Doug” J. Douglas; two sisters, Deannie Stikeleather and Ailene “Dude” Shumake; and two brothers, John and Lin Cashion.

Navada is survived by a son, Michael Douglas and wife Bonnie of Troutman; two daughters, Donna Douglas of the home, and Kim Sharpe and husband Larry of Hiddenite; two grandchildren, Donovan Douglas and wife Andrea of Taylorsville, and Shannon Douglas (Erin) of Huntersville; a step-granddaughter, Chasity Warren of Cornelius; and three great-grandchildren, Grace, Ava and Ella Douglas.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Temple Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Tony Bunton, Rev. Jason Payne, and Rev. Scott Pedersen will officiate. The body will lie-in-state prior to the service, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the church.

Memorials may be given to Temple Baptist Church, PO Box 327, Stony Point, NC 28678.

