Terisa Ann Smith, 54, passed away at her home on Sunday morning, February 14, 2021.

Born to Creola Willie Teague Jones (Johnny) and the late James Leroy Smith on February twenty-first, nineteen sixty-six, Terisa was a member of Exodus Missionary Hickory, where she served her Lord singing in the choir. Terisa enjoyed Bingo, working crossword puzzles, but, most of all, she loved her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother and stepfather, Johnny, those left to cherish the memories of Terisa include her two sons, Kevin and Adam Howell; a daughter, Tasheia Howell; four brothers, Tommy and Doug Smith Teague, Marvin Smith (Ingrid), and Bradley Smith; two sisters, Melissa Lackey (Gary), and Elaine Martin; five grandchildren, Nyeisha Howell, Jaden Flowers, Haden Howell, Ayva Howell, and Azaiah Morris; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

A book will be available for family and friends to sign at Alexander Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A memorial service for Ms. Smith will be conducted on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Alexander Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be with the family.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the family at Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

