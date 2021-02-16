Brenda Durmire Deal, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Taylorsville House.

Brenda was born December 14, 1951, the daughter of the late James Donald Durmire, Sr. and Lola Faye Smith Durmire.

She had worked for Mitchell Gold and also Craftmaster Furniture as a seamstress and was of the Baptist faith. She especially loved her cats.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Durmire Brown; and brothers, James Garland Durmire, James Edward Livengood, and Clyde Auther Durmire.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include brothers, James Donald Durmire, Jr. and wife Lydia Jean of Hiddenite, and Stan Durmire and wife Carolyn of Hiddenite; sisters-in-law, Nancy Livengood of Winston-Salem, and Sylvia Jean Durmire of Troutman; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Hiddenite Cemetery. Pastor Danny Loudermelk will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from Noon until 5 p.m., Friday, February 19, 2021, and also on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to: Hiddenite Cemetery, 975 Sharpe Lane, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Brenda Durmire Deal.