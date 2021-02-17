COVID Vaccine Update

The Alexander County Health Department announced Feb. 17, 2021, that no first-dose vaccine was received this week due to weather-related issues nationally. Therefore, citizens who were scheduled to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this Thursday and Friday, February 18-19, will be vaccinated next Thursday and Friday, February 25-26. Staff is attempting to contact everyone scheduled for these dates.

Due to the forecast of wintry weather on Thursday, February 18, all second-dose appointments will be done on Friday, February 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the gymnasium at East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

The county is scheduled to receive 500 first doses next week, along with the 300 doses that were scheduled for this week, for a total of 800 first doses.

The health department continues to schedule appointments for health care workers and those ages 65+. If you are in these categories, you can submit your contact information on the hotline at 828-352-7724 or online at www.alexandercountync.gov/covid.