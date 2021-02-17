HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

LOCAL OFFICE in Taylorsville looking for assistance on mailings on Microsoft Word. Call 828-850-3308.

DAY CARE TEACHER needed, full time position. Must be 18 years old or older. High school diploma or GED required. Must have clean criminal background, $9.00 per hour. Call for an interview, 704-585-6787.

The Salvation Army Family Store in Taylorsville is hiring for part time positions. The positions are 29 hours/week with a flexible work schedule. Apply between 10-4 Tuesday-Saturday at the store located at 226 West Gate Drive.

CHILD CARE TEACHER needed, 10am-6pm Monday-Friday. Must be 18 years or older. High school diploma/GED , TB test, Medical report, and clean criminal background all required. Please call 828-598-0121.

HANDYMAN HELPER NEEDED – Driver’s license and transportation required. Drug-free atmosphere. Must be willing to work. Taylorsville area. Call Glenn for more information at 828-221-9095.