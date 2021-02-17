LEGAL NOTICES

************

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Commissioners of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on March 2, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of hearing citizen input regarding changing the Town Charter for the purpose of changing the official governing name of the Town Board from Town Commissioner to Town Council. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Larry Travis Poarch, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of February, 2021.

TINA POARCH DAHLEN

355 Hammer Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 20 CvD 296

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Anna Goble Moore, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Anne Heishman, Co-guardian and co-conservator of the estate of James Lewis Goble, Kenneth Labowitz, Co-guardian and co-conservator of the estate of James Lewis Goble, Unknown Heirs at Law of Stephen W. Sigmon

TO: James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Anna Goble Moore, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Anne Heishman, Co-guardian and co-conservator of the estate of James Lewis Goble, Kenneth Labowitz, Co-guardian and co-conservator of the estate of James Lewis Goble, Unknown Heirs at Law of Stephen W. Sigmon

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake in the edge of State Highway No. 1415, Robert B. Goble’s Southwest corner; thence with his line North 06° 30’ East 330 feet to a point in the Ruben Barnes line; thence North 85° 45’ West 110 feet with the Barnes line to an iron stake, Louise G. Howell’s Northeast corner; thence with the Howell line South 06° 30’ West 330 feet to an iron stake located on the edge of State Highway No. 1415; thence with said Highway South 85° 45’ East 110 feet to the point of BEGINNING. FOR BACK TITLE, see deeds recorded in Book 568, Page 478; Book 550, Page 147; Book 360, Page 100; and Book 161, Page 139.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007914, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Jay Burke Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 23, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 3, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Dorothy Bridgeman Maynard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 10, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 10th day of February, 2021.

Ann Maynard Little Bryant

Co-Executor

459 Duck Creek Road

Washington, NC 27889

Russell Scott Maynard

Co-Executor

299 Isaac Creek Drive

Hickory, NC 28601

Amber R. Mueggenburg, Attorney

Amber R. Mueggenburg, PLLC

Post Office Box 1268

Newton, NC 28658

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of Betty Dowell Woodring, deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before May 10, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 10th day of February, 2021.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the estate of Betty Dowell Woodring

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of Johnny M. Harrington, deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before May 10, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 10th day of February, 2021.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the estate of Johnny M. Harrington

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Faye Kerley Carrigan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of January, 2021.

JERRY LEE CARRIGAN

3163 US Hwy. 64-90 West

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Arthur Donald Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of February, 2021.

TINA MILLSAPS SMITH

424 Forest Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Peggy Baity Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of February, 2021.

REBECCA MATTIE-ANN WIKE

1669 Millersville Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Hilda Dagenhart Payne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of February, 2021.

LOUIS CLAYTON PAYNE

374 Ray Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

KAREN PAYNE MOOSE

105 2nd St. SE

P.O., Box 365

Catawba, NC 28609

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Edith Irene Maynor Elder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of November, 2020.

GHENOA FLO ELDER

292 Liberty Lane

P.O. Box 1033

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Retta Sharpe Benfield, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of February, 2021.

NADINE BENFIELD CHAPMAN

440 Scenic Trail

Stony Point, NC 28678

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Murray C. Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2020.

BRENDA PRICE WALKER, by MELISSA ALLEN PIERCE, POA

1707 Midway Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of James Carl Picha, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2021.

RHONDA HOLMAN

1025 Antioch Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jeanne Patterson Cockrell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of January, 2021.

WILLIAM DAVIS COCKRELL

208 Pine Valley Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Jill Herman Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2021.

JUSTIN CRAIG CHILDERS

585 Childers Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Lynn Alexander Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of January, 2021.

DARLEEN HAUN

63 Molasse Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Gary William Jennings, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of January, 2021.

LINDA STURGILL JENNINGS

151 Oakdale Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Bobby Harris Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of January, 2021.

BOBBY RYAN LOWE

66 Tower Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Paula Lynn Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of January, 2021.

SHAWN CLAYTON TEAGUE

46 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Belva Stowers Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of January, 2021.

PATTI ANN STOWERS

64 Erdell Ln.

Hickory, NC 28601

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of James Howard Kelley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of January, 2021.

CASSANDRA KELLEY RAMON

289 Watson Ave.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

