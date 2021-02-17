Schools on remote instruction Feb. 18 By Editor | February 17, 2021 | 0 Alexander County Schools will operate with a remote instructional day on Thursday, February 18, 2021, due to forecasted weather conditions. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts COVID Vaccine Update February 17, 2021 | No Comments » Winter Storm Warning: Ice expected February 17, 2021 | No Comments » Black History Month: McWhorter serves as Rescue worker February 17, 2021 | No Comments » Drive-thru vaccine clinic is Saturday February 11, 2021 | No Comments » Silver Alert canceled for Stony Point man February 10, 2021 | No Comments »