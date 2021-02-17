Shirley Louise McAlpin passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryson U. McAlpin, and her mother, Hazel Jackson Gant.

She is survived by two sons, Bryson E. McAlpin (Dusty) and wife Dianne of Taylorsville, and David Michael McAlpin and wife Robin of Chesapeake, Virginia; and two grandsons, Aaron McAlpin of Elizabeth City, and Shane McAlpin of Chesapeake, Virginia.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Larry Dishman family and April Cape for their assistance and loving care during Shirley’s illness.

There are no arrangements at this time.