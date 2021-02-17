Winter Storm Warning: Ice expected

The National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg office has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Alexander and other counties in the area from 7 PM THIS EVENING (Feb. 17) TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY (Feb. 18):

* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…The Northwest Piedmont, the North Carolina Foothills, and much of the mountains of North Carolina.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly

discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. Prepare for possible power outages.

Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at 1-800-267-8101. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it

occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

NWS Forecast:

Wednesday Afternoon

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. East wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday night

A chance of rain before midnight, then rain or freezing rain between midnight and 2am, then freezing rain after 2am. Patchy fog after 3am. Low around 30. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Thursday

Freezing rain before 11am, then rain or freezing rain between 11am and 3pm, then rain likely after 3pm. Patchy fog. High near 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain before 4am, then a chance of rain or freezing rain. Low around 32. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Friday

A chance of freezing rain before 8am, then a chance of rain between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22.