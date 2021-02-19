Billy Ray Meadows, of Hiddenite, went to be with his Heavenly Father on his 84th birthday at the Glenn A Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury.

Billy was born on February 19, 1937 to the late Royd Franklin Meadows and Ethel Sharpe Meadows. Billy served in the US Army from 1960-1962, during the Vietnam Era. He was retired from the NC Forest Service, where he served as Alexander County Ranger for 27 years.

Billy enjoyed singing gospel songs, whether it was in church or with various singing groups. He also enjoyed playing baseball, softball, hunting and fishing, and spending time with family.

Including his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his brothers, Bristol Meadows and Bobby Meadows; and his sisters, Mary Meadows Robertson and Martha Meadows.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 56 years, Nancy Wiles Meadows of the home; his daughter, Audra Meadows Axsom (Bobby) of Mooresville; his daughter, Susan Meadows Sherrill (Gene) of Mooresville; a granddaughter, Caitlin Axsom of Knoxville, Tennessee; a grandson, Connor Axsom of Mooresville; and a niece, Jill Robertson of Hiddenite.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, February 21, 2021 at South River United Methodist Church Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. Pastor Gregory Lee will officiate. The family requests to please apply all COVID-19 restrictions at the service.

Bobby Axsom, Gene Sherrill, Ronnie Sharpe, Shawn Moose, Jackie Smith, Andrew Smith, and Garren Smith will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South River United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Gilbert Sharpe, 1900 Cheatham Ford Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

