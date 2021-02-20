Roy Everette Bruce, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Roy was born May 27, 1945 in Cherokee County. He was a furniture builder and also a teacher, where he taught classes for GED and many Biblical studies.

He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed building almost anything. He also enjoyed birds, coin collecting, gospel music, reading the Bible, but most of all, he loved his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a number of brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Julie R. Wilson-Bruce of the home; step-son, Justin B. Wilson of Hickory; mother-in-law, Carole Wilson Auton of Hickory; his furry friend, Boo, who he loved and trusted.

No formal services are planned.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

